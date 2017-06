* USD/INR opens stronger but soon trims gains to be flat on the day at 53.84/85 as some dollar inflows from investors looking to bid at the foreign institutional investor debt limit auction later in the day seen, traders say. * "There are some flows from FIIs looking to bid at the auction. Exporters are likely to step in only around 54 levels," said a senior dealer with a state-run bank. * USD/INR is seen holding in a 53.60 to 53.95 range with a sell on upticks strategy. Domestic shares will also be watched for cues on fund flows during the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)