* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 bp at 8.12 percent. * Dealers expect range-bound trade during the session in 8.11-8.14 percent band. * Decline in global crude oil prices is supporting bonds. Brent lost 4 percent last week and is on track to stretch losses to a second straight month in October amid the global economic uncertainty. * Trading volumes are likely to be hit in the holiday-shortened week with only three working days.