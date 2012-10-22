* Battery maker Exide Industries shares down 3 percent, having already dropped 8.9 percent on Friday, after posting July-September profit that was well below expectations. * Bank of America-Merrill Lynch downgrades the stock to 'underperform' from 'buy' and cut the target price to 139 rupees from 172 rupees in a note dated on Monday. * The investment bank cites weaker-than-estimated EBITDA was on the back of higher sales expenses among other factors; calls it the fifth quarter in a row in which Exide's margins disappoint. * BoA-ML says concerns on Exide's profit margin will drive a "de-rating" of the stock from its current PE ratio of 15 times. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)