* USD/INR drops to 53.60/61 from its previous close of 53.84/85 on the back of dollar sales, which traders attribute to flows from Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd's $500 million dollar bond sale last week. * "The market seems to be front running the flows as there is talk more flows may hit the market in the second half today," a dealer with a state-run bank said. * The trader also cites some flows seen from a large engineering company. * Domestic shares also reverse early losses to trade up 0.4 percent on the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)