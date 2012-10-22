* Bajaj Auto gains 1 percent after beating estimates with a 2 percent rise in net profit to 7.41 billion rupees in the July-September. * Standard Chartered says earnings were better than expected on the back of higher sales of three-wheelers, as well as higher sales of Discover and Pulsar motorcycles. * Bank says new launches will help support domestic growth for Bajaj Auto. * StanChart maintains its 'outperform' rating, and raises its target price to 1,886 rupees from 1,772.10 rupees. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)