* The BSE index gains 0.5 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.41 percent, rebounding from earlier falls. * Tata Consultancy Services gains 1.9 percent after posting a 44 percent rise in quarterly profit late on Friday. * ICICI Bank gains 1.9 percent, recovering from a 0.7 percent fall on Friday, while HDFC Bank gains 1.1 percent. * Analysts cite expectations the RBI may cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank, at its policy review on Oct. 30. * A cut in the repo rate is seen as less likely, with only 9 out of 37 analysts predicting such an outcome in a Reuters poll out last week. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)