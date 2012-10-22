* India's overnight cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10
percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand is
higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two
trading holidays during the week adding to the demand.
* Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window however
drops to 674 billion rupees from a combined 996.55 billion
rupees at two auctions on Friday, which was the reserves
reporting day.
* Traders do not expect rates to rise much beyond current levels
and see the cap at 8.20 percent this week despite the market
holidays.
* Total volumes in the call money market at a moderate 156.97
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while
that in the CBLO market at 253.97 billion rupees at a weighted
average rate of 8.00 percent.
