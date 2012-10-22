* India's overnight cash rates rise to 8.05/8.10 percent from Friday's close of 7.90/7.95 percent as demand is higher in the first week of the reporting fortnight with two trading holidays during the week adding to the demand. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window however drops to 674 billion rupees from a combined 996.55 billion rupees at two auctions on Friday, which was the reserves reporting day. * Traders do not expect rates to rise much beyond current levels and see the cap at 8.20 percent this week despite the market holidays. * Total volumes in the call money market at a moderate 156.97 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market at 253.97 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)