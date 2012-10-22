* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap was down 1 basis point at 6.96 percent while the 1-year swap rate was lower 1 basis point at 7.58 percent. * Receiving in OIS is largely on anticipation of an expected softer monetary stance by the central bank, traders said. * The market is expected to be range bound in the interim with a positive bias on the OIS curve. No major events are scheduled ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Oct. 30. * Brent lost 4 percent last week and is on track to stretch losses to a second straight month in October amid the global economic uncertainty. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)