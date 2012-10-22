* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.13 percent. * Trading was lacklustre in the absence of any fresh triggers in the holiday-shortened week. * Yields were seen moving in the 8.11-8.14 percent band during the day. * Dealers expect trading to be ranged in the next few sessions as no major events are scheduled ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Oct. 30. * Brent lost 4 percent last week and is on track to stretch losses to a second straight month in October amid the global economic uncertainty. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)