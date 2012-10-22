* USD/INR extends fall to 53.54/55 versus its previous close of 53.84/85 as dollar inflows from foreign funds looking to bid at the unused debt limit auction hurt the greenback. * Traders also spot flows from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd which recently priced its $500 million bond sale, the payments for which are due on Oct. 25. * "Cover will usually happen ahead of the date. The value date for Monday's spot trading is Oct. 25, so the flows seen are possibly for the BPCL deal, but only one bank seems to have the mandate to sell for them," a senior dealer with a state-run bank said. * Some custodian banks were also spotted selling dollars, tracking gains in the domestic share market. The main share index closed up 0.6 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)