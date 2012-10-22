October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (EBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date April 28, 2014
Coupon 9.0 pct
Issue price 106.8375
Payment Date October 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 1.175 billion
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0618983950
