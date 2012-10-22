October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd
Issue Amount S$200 million
Maturity Date October 30, 2019
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price Par
Yield 4.25 pct
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Standard Chartered Bank
Listing Singapore
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law Singapore
