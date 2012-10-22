October 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date October 31, 2022

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.378

Spread 82 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct DUE 2022 UKT

Payment Date Octobet 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0849420905

