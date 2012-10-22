October 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2017

Coupon 6 month Euribor + 7bp

Reoffer price 99.971

Discount Margin 6 month Euribor + 7.5bp

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LBBW

Ratings Aa1(Moody's)

Full fees Undisclosed

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme

Data supplied by International Insider.