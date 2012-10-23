* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange falls 0.08 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.02 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Tuesday but sentiment was cautious, after global shares faltered overnight on weak corporate results and outlook, and with Asia's corporate reporting season underway. * Foreign investors bought 2.41 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.59 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings of blue chip companies will continue to impact sentiment in the near term, with Hero MotoCorp Ltd, Lupin Ltd, and Sterlite Industries Ltd due to report results later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)