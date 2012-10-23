* USD/INR is expected to edge further down versus its previous close of 53.47/48, tracking losses in most other Asian crosses but the downside would be limited ahead of earnings from key domestic and global corporates which is keeping sentiment cautious. * The domestic sharemarket performance will be key for cues on the likely direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.1 percent. * Traders expect importers to step up dollar purchases around 53 levels while exporters are expected to sell around 54, holding the rupee in a broad 53-54 range. However, a narrower 53.20 to 53.60 range is likely in the initial half of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)