* USD/INR is expected to edge further down versus its previous
close of 53.47/48, tracking losses in most other Asian crosses
but the downside would be limited ahead of earnings from key
domestic and global corporates which is keeping sentiment
cautious.
* The domestic sharemarket performance will be key for cues on
the likely direction of foreign fund flows. The Nifty futures
traded in Singapore currently down 0.1 percent.
* Traders expect importers to step up dollar purchases around 53
levels while exporters are expected to sell around 54, holding
the rupee in a broad 53-54 range. However, a narrower 53.20 to
53.60 range is likely in the initial half of the session.
(swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/;
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)