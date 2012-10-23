* USD/INR falls further to 53.37/38 versus its previous close of 53.47/48, weighed down by gains in most other Asian currencies, with traders awaiting the domestic share market open for cues. * Traders say inflows from the $500 million dollar bond issue of BPCL may continue to hurt the dollar for a second day. * There is strong resistance for the USD/INR pair around the 200 day moving average of 53.20, which would hold the pair in a 53.20 to 53.60 range initially, traders say. * India's main share index flat in pre-open trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)