* The BSE index falls 0.06 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.1 percent. * Volatility is expected a day ahead of expiry of October derivatives contracts on Thursday, with Wednesday being a public holiday. * ITC is down 0.7 percent, falling for the second day on profit booking after touching an all-time high of 299 rupees on Friday. * Hero MotoCorp falls 1.4 percent ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. * However, Larsen & Toubro rose 1.5 percent after beating estimates on Monday with a 42.4 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter. * Banks such as ICICI Bank gain on expectations the RBI may cut the cash reserve ratio, or the amount of deposits lenders must keep with the central bank, at its policy review on Oct. 30. * ICICI Bank is up 0.7 percent while State Bank of India gains 1 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)