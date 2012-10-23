* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.12 percent. * Investors are comforted by the falling global oil prices which are likely to ease inflationary pressures and raise expectations for rate cuts. * Market participants are waiting for the rate decision on Oct. 30, given the Reserve Bank of India has faced calls from the government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal and economic measures. * Trading volume in bonds is likely to be hit in the holiday-shortened week with only three working days. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)