* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1
basis point at 8.12 percent.
* Investors are comforted by the falling global oil prices which
are likely to ease inflationary pressures and raise expectations
for rate cuts.
* Market participants are waiting for the rate decision on Oct.
30, given the Reserve Bank of India has faced calls from the
government to ease monetary policy after a recent slew of fiscal
and economic measures.
* Trading volume in bonds is likely to be hit in the
holiday-shortened week with only three working days.
