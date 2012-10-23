* Shares in IDEA Cellular gain 1 percent on Tuesday, despite what analysts call a mixed set of quarterly results, as investors are comforted by the improvements in margins. * Idea said consolidated net profit rose to 2.4 billion rupees ($44.9 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended in September from 1.06 billion rupees a year ago. * Morgan Stanley says a 200 bps fall in quarter-on-quarter sales and marketing costs as a percentage of revenue has improved EBITDA margins by around 70 bps to 26.8 percent. * However, the investment bank says results were largely weaker than expected on the back of falling q-o-q revenue and weak traffic that weighed on EBITDA. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)