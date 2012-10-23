* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.08 percent, down from 8.1022 percent in last week's sale, according to a Reuters poll of 10 traders. * The central bank will auction 50 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 182-day bills later on Wednesday. * The highest forecast for the 91-day treasury bills in the poll was 8.1 percent; the lowest was 8.06 percent. * The 182-day t-bills are expected to sell at 8.06 percent versus the auction cut-off of 8.0954 percent two weeks ago. * The highest forecast for 182-day bills was at 8.08 percent, the lowest at 8.04 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)