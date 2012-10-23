* India's two-day cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.05/8.10 percent in a holiday-shortened week but repo borrowings rise as banks try to build up on the mandated average daily reserve requirement for the current reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the repo window rises to 771.10 billion rupees from 674 billion rupees on Monday as demand high in the first week of the reporting fortnight. * Traders, however, do not expect cash rates to inch up much due to excess bond holdings with banks and the absence of a debt sale this week. * Total call volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform at 144.74 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market at 317.80 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.00 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)