* Shares in Yes Bank extend gains to 2.5 percent after the private lender reported a slight decrease in non-performing assets. * Yes said earlier July-Sept net profit rose 30.2 percent to 3.06 billion from a year ago. * Gross non performing assets fell to 0.24 percent from 0.28 percent in previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.05 percent from 0.06 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)