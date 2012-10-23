* India's benchmark 5-year overnight indexed swap steady at 6.97 percent, while the 1-year swap rate unchanged at 7.59 percent. * Dealers say swaps seen range-bound with receiving bias ahead of the RBI's policy review on Oct. 30, especially this week when FX and debt markets will be trading for only three sessions due to public holidays. * The 10-year bond yield also steady at 8.13 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com / archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)