* The BSE index falls 0.45 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is down 0.49 percent. * Volatility is expected a day ahead of expiry of the October derivatives contracts on Thursday, with Wednesday being a public holiday. * ITC is down 1.5 percent, falling for the second day on profit booking after touching an all-time high of 299 rupees on Friday. * Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 2 percent ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. * However, Larsen & Toubro gained 1.5 percent after beating estimates on Monday with a 42.4 percent rise in net profit for the July-September quarter. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)