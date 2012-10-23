* USD/INR extends gains to 53.73/74 versus its previous close of 53.47/48 on the back of dollar demand from oil refiners and gold importers with losses in domestic shares adding to the rise. * Traders suspect some dollar buying by the government for defence payments also boosted the pair. * Domestic shares close down 0.44 percent. * Traders expect the pair to hold in a 53.60 to 53.80 band rest of the session and a 53 to 54 band on Thursday. Forex and bond markets will remain closed on Wednesday and Friday for local holidays. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)