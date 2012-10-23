India's NALCO puts Iran project on hold - chairman
NEW DELHI, June 5 India's National Aluminium Company Ltd has put all its overseas projects, including the one in Iran on hold, to focus on expanding domestic capacity, its chairman said on Monday.
BANGALORE (Reuters) October 23 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 3942/3966 3492/3552 MEDIUM 30 3542/3701 3582/3701
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.