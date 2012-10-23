Indian shares rise as lenders rally; RCom gains on debt reprieve
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
BANGALORE, october 23 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 41900 ICS-201(B22mm) 42200 ICS-102(B22mm) 25700 ICS-103(23mm) 29100 ICS-104(24mm) UNQ ICS-202(26mm) 32000 ICS-105(26mm) 30900 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 33100 ICS-105CS(27mm) 31800 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 33200 ICS-105(28mm) 33500 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 33800 ICS-105(29mm) 34400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 34400 ICS-105(30mm) 34800 ICS-105(31mm) 35300 ICS-106(32mm) 36000 ICS-107(34mm) 45500
June 5 Indian shares hit fresh record highs on Monday as lenders continued their rally, but gains were capped ahead of a central bank policy meeting this week.
ISLAMABAD, June 5 Pakistan has no immediate plans to cut diplomatic ties with Qatar, a spokesman for the South Asian nation's foreign ministry said on Monday.