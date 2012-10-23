Fitch Assigns Far East Horizon's MTN Programme 'BBB-' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned China-based Far East Horizon Limited's (BBB-/Stable) USD4 billion medium-term note (MTN) programme a long-term rating of 'BBB-'. Senior notes under the programme will represent Far East Horizon's direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations and will rank at least pari passu with all its other unsecured and unsubordinated debt. Perpetual securities under the