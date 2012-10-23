BRIEF-WH Ireland exchanges contracts at One New Bailey
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
October 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Standard Chartered Plc
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2017
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.877
Spread 75 basis poibts
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 116.7bp
Over the OBL 164
Payment Date October 29, 2017
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
* JAN-MARCH NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED WITH 7 PERCENT TO SEK 129 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)