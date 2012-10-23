BRIEF-WH Ireland exchanges contracts at One New Bailey
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Kommunalbanken Norway (KBN)
Issue Amount $300 million
Maturity Date October 31, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 13bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 13bp
Payment Date October 31, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank & Morgan
Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
Regs ISIN XS0849517064
144A ISIN US50048MAU45
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
* confirms that it has officially exchanged contracts with english cities fund (ecf) to take 6,610 sq. ft. At manchester development, one new bailey
* JAN-MARCH NET ASSET VALUE INCREASED WITH 7 PERCENT TO SEK 129 PR SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)