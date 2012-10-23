October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 75 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date March 12, 2015
Coupon 7.5 pct
Issue price 106.1
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 850 milllion
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0754679669
Data supplied by International Insider.