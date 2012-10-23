October 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Union
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 04, 2027
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 98.514
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.1bp
over the 6.5 pct July 2017 DBR
Payment Date October 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Natixis
& UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
