October 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nam Cheong Limited

Issue Amount S$110 million

Maturity Date November 5, 2015

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 536 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over SOR

Payment Date November 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DBS

Listing Singapore

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.