Oct 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Telekom International Finance BV

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date October 30, 2019

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.716

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.8 bp

Over the DBR

Payment Date October 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citi & RBS

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclsoed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

