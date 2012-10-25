By Steve Stecklow
LONDON Oct 25 An Iranian partner of Huawei
Technologies Co Ltd, a Chinese company that has denied breaking
U.S. sanctions, last year tried to sell embargoed American
antenna equipment to an Iranian firm, according to documents and
interviews.
The buyer - an Iranian mobile-phone operator – says it
cancelled the deal with Huawei when it learnt the items were
subject to sanctions and before any equipment was delivered.
Huawei, the world’s second-largest telecoms equipment maker,
uses products from a U.S. company, Andrew LLC, in some of the
systems it sells.
Documents reviewed by Reuters show that Soda Gostar Persian
Vista, a Tehran-based supplier of Huawei equipment in Iran, had
offered to sell to MTN Irancell 36 cellular tower antennas made
by Andrew for 14,364 euros. The equipment was to be delivered in
Tehran on Feb. 3, 2012, to “Huawei warehouse ready for
installation,” according to a MTN Irancell purchase order dated
Nov. 30, 2011.
Huawei, based in Shenzhen, China, has an agreement with
CommScope Inc. in Hickory, N.C. – which owns Andrew - to
purchase Andrew antennas and other equipment and use the
products in Huawei systems, according to CommScope. The Andrew
antennas were part of a large order for Huawei
telecommunications gear that MTN Irancell had placed through
Soda Gostar, the documents show.
Washington has banned the sale of U.S. technology to Iran
for years. Huawei said in a statement that it complies with U.S.
law and also requires third parties like Soda Gostar “to follow
applicable laws and regulations.” This month, the U.S. House
Intelligence Committee criticised Huawei for failing “to provide
evidence to support its claims that it complies with all
international sanctions or U.S. export laws.”
South Africa’s MTN Group, which owns 49 percent of MTN
Irancell, said the Iranian telecoms firm had requested 36
German-made antennas not subject to sanctions but that “Huawei,
through its local partner Soda Gostar, mistakenly provided
details of U.S.-manufactured” antennas.
"This was later identified as an error and as a result the
tender request was cancelled with Huawei and the German goods
obtained from a local reseller," Paul Norman, MTN Group’s
corporate affairs officer, said in a statement. He added, “The
incident is illustrative of the strong processes in place in MTN
and Irancell to ensure compliance” with U.S. sanctions.
In a statement, Vic Guyang, a Huawei spokesman, acknowledged
that MTN Irancell had cancelled the order. He added, “We did not
participate in the delivery of this project because Huawei has
been and continues to be in strict compliance with all relevant
international and local laws and regulations.” Officials at Soda
Gostar could not be reached for comment.
Rick Aspan, a spokesman for CommScope, said the company was
not aware of the aborted transaction. “Obviously we’re going to
look into this a little further,” he said.
He described Huawei as a major customer of antennas and
other CommScope telecommunications equipment. “They purchase
certain CommScope products that they incorporate into the
systems they’re making for their wireless operator customers,”
he said. CommScope manufactures its products in a number of
countries, including China.
Reuters has documented how China has become a backdoor way
for Iran to obtain embargoed U.S. computer equipment. In March
and April, Reuters reported that China’s ZTE Corp, a Huawei
competitor, had sold or agreed to sell millions of dollars worth
of U.S. computer gear to Telecommunication Co. of Iran, the
country’s largest telecommunications firm, and a unit of the
consortium that controls TCI. The articles sparked
investigations by the U.S. Commerce Department and the Justice
Department.
In a filing this month with the Hong Kong stock exchange,
ZTE said it was cooperating with the investigations.
Reuters has also documented how MTN procured U.S. computer
equipment through a network of companies in Iran and the Middle
East when it launched MTN Irancell in 2006. MTN employees
created presentations for meetings and wrote reports that openly
discussed circumventing U.S. sanctions to source the equipment,
Reuters reported in August.
(Edited by Simon Robinson)
((steve.stecklown@thomsonreuters.com)(Reuters Messaging:
steve.stecklow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
Keywords: HUAWEI IRAN/
(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of
Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is
expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters
and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of
the Reuters group of companies around the world.