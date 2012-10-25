* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.01 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.32 percent. * Asian shares edged higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States eased fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remained vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence. * Foreign investors bought 2.52 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index fell 0.44 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Caution seen ahead of the expiry of October derivative contracts on Thursday. * Key earnings on Thursday: Mahindra & Mahindra and Asian Paints. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)