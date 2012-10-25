* USD/INR expected to start weaker around 53.60 versus its previous close of 53.74/75 on Tuesday, tracking broad losses in the dollar but movement in the domestic share market and month-end demand would be key. * Nify India stock futures traded in Singapore currently down 0.1 percent. * Dollar drifts off a two-week peak against a basket of major currencies after the Federal Reserve sticks to its stimulus plan. * All other Asian currencies also stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders, however, say month-end dollar demand from oil firms would keep any losses in the USD/INR under check holding the pair in a 53.40 to 54.00 band initially. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)