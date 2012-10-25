* USD/INR rises to 53.83 in opening deals as the market plays catch-up with the euro's losses on Wednesday but broad weakness in the dollar in Asian trade pulls the pair back to 53.68/69 versus its previous close of 53.74/75. * "Euro is much below the levels we saw when our market closed on Tuesday, so USD/INR opened stronger but most foreign banks are on the sell-side so I expect a 53.45 to 53.85 range today," a senior dealer with a state-run bank says. * Domestic forex and debt markets were closed on Wednesday for a local holiday. For a snapshot of Asian units see. * Traders say dollar demand from oil firms is likely to limit any sharp fall in the pair while the broad risk-on sentiment will limit sharp gains, holding it in a range. * Local shares trading up 0.1 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)