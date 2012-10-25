* The BSE index gains 0.1 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.05 percent. * Trading is expected to be volatile given October derivative contracts expire at the end of the session. * Asian shares edge higher on Thursday as signs of recovery in China and the United States ease fears of deteriorating global growth, but sentiment remains vulnerable with weak corporate earnings continuing to undermine investor confidence. * Reliance Industries gains 1 percent on media reports the government has approved an increase in output from its KG-D6 blocks. link.reuters.com/tav53t * Hero MotoCorp shares recover to gain 0.6 percent after disappointment over July-September earnings had sent the stock down as much as 2.5 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)