* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield falls 1 bp to 8.13 percent on cautious hopes the RBI will surprise by cutting interest rates at its policy review on Oct. 30. * Most analysts expect the RBI to keep the repo rate on hold, while views are split about whether the central bank will cut the cash reserve ratio. * Trading volumes are expected to remain lower than usual given markets were closed on Wednesday and will be closed again on Friday for public holidays. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com /; shamik.paul.reuters.com@reuters.net)