* Kingfisher Airlines shares gain 4.8 percent on hopes striking workers will return to work after the debt-ridden carrier offered this week to pay three months of wages by Nov. 13. (Reuters) * The company has not yet said how many employees agreed to the offer. * The stock has also recovered after slumping 17.5 percent over the previous four sessions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)