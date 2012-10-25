* USD/INR edges down to 53.63/64 versus its previous close of 53.74/75 as bunched up dollar inflows help offset the demand seen from importers looking to meet month-end commitments. * "Good inflows being seen as yesterday was a holiday. Oil demand is there, but not much. Broadly there are more sellers than buyers today," a dealer with a state-run bank said. * Domestic shares up 0.3 percent. * Traders say broad losses in the dollar versus major currencies hurting sentiment for the pair. The pair expected to hold in 53.45 to 53.80 range rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)