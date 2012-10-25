* India's four-day cash rate steady at 8.05/8.10 percent as most banks, holding excess bonds, prefer to borrow funds from the central bank at the repo auction at 8 percent. * "Funds shortage is there, but excess SLR is pretty large so not much demand in the call market. There is also no bond sale this week, so not much reason for call rates to shoot up beyond 8.10 percent levels," a senior dealer with a foreign bank says. * Traders say repo borrowing higher as most banks try to fund their average reserve needs in a holiday-shortened week. Banks borrowing at the repo rises to 1.01 trillion rupees versus 771.1 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Bonds and forex markets were closed on Wednesday and will be shut again on Friday for local holidays. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 171.14 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.10 percent while that in the CBLO market stand at 245.28 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.01 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)