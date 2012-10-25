* Goldman Sachs upgrades Crompton Greaves to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 155 rupees from 120 rupees, citing better prospects of domestic orders and margins. * The investment bank says Crompton would benefit from the balance sheet restructuring of state electricity boards and attractive valuations. * Goldman adds that the company would benefit from power sector reforms as over 25 percent of its revenues are driven by domestic power transmission and distribution capex. * Shares in Crompton Greaves down 0.5 percent at 127.35 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)