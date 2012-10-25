BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Goldman Sachs upgrades Crompton Greaves to "buy" from "neutral" and raises its target price to 155 rupees from 120 rupees, citing better prospects of domestic orders and margins. * The investment bank says Crompton would benefit from the balance sheet restructuring of state electricity boards and attractive valuations. * Goldman adds that the company would benefit from power sector reforms as over 25 percent of its revenues are driven by domestic power transmission and distribution capex. * Shares in Crompton Greaves down 0.5 percent at 127.35 rupees. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.