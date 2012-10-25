BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* The BSE index gains 0.33 percent, while the 50-share NSE index is up 0.29 percent. * Trading is expected to be volatile given October derivative contracts expire at the end of the session. * Banks such as ICICI Bank Ltd rose ahead of its quarterly results on Friday. * Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd also gains 1.5 percent ahead of its July-September results later in the day. * Reliance Industries is up 0.7 percent on media reports the government has approved its plan to increase natural gas output from its KG-D6 blocks. link.reuters.com/tav53t (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.