BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Shares of Yes Bank rose 2.9 percent, extending Tuesday's 3.2 percent gain, to touch an all-time high, after the private lender reported a slight decrease in non-performing assets for July-September quarter. * Gross non-performing assets fell to 0.24 percent from 0.28 percent in the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.05 percent from 0.06 percent. * Yes said earlier July-Sept net profit rose 30.2 percent to 3.06 billion from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.