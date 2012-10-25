* Shares of Yes Bank rose 2.9 percent, extending Tuesday's 3.2 percent gain, to touch an all-time high, after the private lender reported a slight decrease in non-performing assets for July-September quarter. * Gross non-performing assets fell to 0.24 percent from 0.28 percent in the previous quarter, while net NPA fell to 0.05 percent from 0.06 percent. * Yes said earlier July-Sept net profit rose 30.2 percent to 3.06 billion from a year earlier. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)