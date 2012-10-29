* A minority of traders is raising the possibility the RBI may cut the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling at its policy review on Tuesday. * As the name implies, HTM refers to debt that banks are required to hold until redemption but that can be reshuffled once a year. T h e limit is currently set at 25 percent. * HTM qualifies as part of the banks' statutory liquidity ratio (SLR), which was cut by 1 percentage point to 23 percent on July 31. * A cut in HTM could free up funds for bank loans, and could also be considered by the RBI since HTM has traditionally been aligned with SLR. * "An HTM cut will act as an enabler given that some of the lead indicators suggest there is an improvement in the economic and business sentiment and that demand for credit could pick up," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director, debt capital markets, YES Bank. * Dalal sees about a 50 percent probability of a cut in HTM on Tuesday. * Some traders say the RBI may announce the cut in HTM on a "maturing portfolio" basis, meaning, banks will not be asked to dispose of the debt immediately. * Instead, banks would not be allowed to add any incremental debt into the HTM category above the new ceiling as existing bonds mature. * However, other analysts warn a HTM cut could lead to a spike in bond yields, unless the RBI also gives a strong indication of more frequent open market operations to buy bonds and absorb a sudden glut of illiquid papers in the market. (neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)