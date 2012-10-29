* A minority of traders is raising the possibility the RBI may
cut the held-to-maturity (HTM) ceiling at its policy review on
Tuesday.
* As the name implies, HTM refers to debt that banks are
required to hold until redemption but that can be reshuffled
once a year. T h e limit is currently set at 25 percent.
* HTM qualifies as part of the banks' statutory liquidity ratio
(SLR), which was cut by 1 percentage point to 23 percent on July
31.
* A cut in HTM could free up funds for bank loans, and could
also be considered by the RBI since HTM has traditionally been
aligned with SLR.
* "An HTM cut will act as an enabler given that some of the
lead indicators suggest there is an improvement in the economic
and business sentiment and that demand for credit could pick
up," said Nirav Dalal, president and managing director, debt
capital markets, YES Bank.
* Dalal sees about a 50 percent probability of a cut in HTM on
Tuesday.
* Some traders say the RBI may announce the cut in HTM on a
"maturing portfolio" basis, meaning, banks will not be asked to
dispose of the debt immediately.
* Instead, banks would not be allowed to add any incremental
debt into the HTM category above the new ceiling as existing
bonds mature.
* However, other analysts warn a HTM cut could lead to a spike
in bond yields, unless the RBI also gives a strong indication of
more frequent open market operations to buy bonds and absorb a
sudden glut of illiquid papers in the market.
(neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net /
swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)