Oct 25 * USD/INR extends losses to 53.56/57 versus its previous close of 53.74/75 tracking the dollar's losses against most other Asian units and on the back of gains in the domestic sharemarket. * Traders say broad losses in the dollar versus most other major currencies also hurts sentiment for the USD/INR pair. However, persistent dollar demand from oil refiners to meet month-end import commitments is limiting further downside. * Shares trading up 0.4 percent on day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)