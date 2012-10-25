(Repeats to add coding with no changes to text) * The Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review on Tuesday will be the key driving factor for forex and debt markets, settling weeks of debate about whether the central bank will cut interest rates or the cash reserve ratio. * Most analysts polled by Reuters say the RBI is unlikely to lower India's key interest rate as inflation remains sticky, but may opt to cut the amount of deposits banks must keep with the central bank as a way to prod them into reducing their lending rates. * However, targeting the CRR could spark a sell-off in debt, with traders estimating a 3-8 bps rise in 10-year bond yields, as the move could be interpreted as lowering the chances of bond buybacks via open market operations. * However, a 25 bp cut in the repo rate could push the 10-year bond yield down to 8.00 percent, while a 50 bps cut would cause a bigger fall to 7.90 percent, traders predict. * The Indian rupee is broadly expected to hold in a 53.20 to 53.95 per dollar range until the policy announcement, with a rate cut likely to boost the rupee above the 53 mark. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Monday: RBI macro-economic report on Indian economy (1700 IST) Tuesday: RBI policy decision (1100 IST) Wednesday: Fiscal deficit data Wednesday: Monday supply data to be published (Around 1400 IST) Wednesday: Infrastructure output data Thursday: HSBC Manufacturing PMI for October (1030 IST) Friday: Bank credit and forex reserves data (1700 IST) (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)